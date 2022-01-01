Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Lewisville

Go
Lewisville restaurants
Toast

Lewisville restaurants that serve po boy

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Po Boy
Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$11.50
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisville

Cheeseburgers

Mahi Mahi

Chili

Sliders

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Lewisville to explore

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston