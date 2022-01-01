Po boy in Lewisville
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Po Boy
Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.