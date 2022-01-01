Po boy in Lewisville

Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.

