Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lewisville

Go
Lewisville restaurants
Toast

Lewisville restaurants that serve salmon

Prairie House Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prairie House Restaurant

119 E Main St, Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$17.99
Seasoned and mesquite grilled. Topped w/a sesame ginger glaze
More about Prairie House Restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Salmon$8.00
Salmon Trio$21.95
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Grilled Salmon$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisville

Cheese Fries

Chili

Brisket

Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Coleslaw

Map

More near Lewisville to explore

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston