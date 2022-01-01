Salmon in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Prairie House Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prairie House Restaurant
119 E Main St, Lewisville
|Mesquite Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
Seasoned and mesquite grilled. Topped w/a sesame ginger glaze
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Single Salmon
|$8.00
|Salmon Trio
|$21.95
8 oz grilled salmon, two jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers, and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
|Grilled Salmon
|$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.