Tacos in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve tacos
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Single Fish Taco
|$3.00
One grilled tilapia wrapped in white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
|Lunch Tacos
|$6.95
|Single Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Sautéed shrimp wrapped in one white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
The Brass Tap
4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
788 S Mill Street, Lewisville
|Tacos Texanos
|$11.99
3 homemade hard shells with choice of meat, lettuce & cheese and mexican cream, served with rice and beans
|Crispy chicken tacos
|$12.29
3 deep fried crispy chicken & Monterrey cheese tacos served with rice, beans, mexican cream, guacamole & garnish salad
|3 Breakfast Taco Plate
|$10.59
3 breakfast tacos with 1 choice of meat on flour tortilla served with refried beans and home fries