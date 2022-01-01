Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES

Street Bites

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Taco$8.50
More about Street Bites
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image

 

Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill

1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
More about Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Fish Taco$3.00
One grilled tilapia wrapped in white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
Lunch Tacos$6.95
Single Shrimp Taco$4.00
Sautéed shrimp wrapped in one white corn tortilla, topped with coleslaw mix & avocado slice.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

788 S Mill Street, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Texanos$11.99
3 homemade hard shells with choice of meat, lettuce & cheese and mexican cream, served with rice and beans
Crispy chicken tacos$12.29
3 deep fried crispy chicken & Monterrey cheese tacos served with rice, beans, mexican cream, guacamole & garnish salad
3 Breakfast Taco Plate$10.59
3 breakfast tacos with 1 choice of meat on flour tortilla served with refried beans and home fries
More about Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

