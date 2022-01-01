Lexington restaurants you'll love
Lexington's top cuisines
Must-try Lexington restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|STEAMER BASKET
|$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
|OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
|$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
|BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL
|$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Popular items
|Smoked Buffalo Wings
|$9.49
Served naked, (with choice of sauce on the side) or sauced with either buffalo or any of our in house BBQ sauces.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$10.29
Our famous smoked pulled pork served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
|12" Cheese
|$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
|12" Margherita
|$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Popular items
|Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
|Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
|Kentucky Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Popular items
|Family Special
|$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
|Lunch Special
|$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
The Burl Food
369 Thompson Road, Lexington
|Popular items
|Spicy Noodles
|$10.00
Noodles tossed in a chili sauce with caramelized onions, cilantro and scallions.
|Miso Honey Wings
|$9.00
Half pound of wings tossed in miso honey sauce.
|Short Rib Taco
|$8.00
Tacos Korean style served with kimchi, cilantro and yum yum sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Southern Deli & Tavern
207 South Limestone St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Winchester
|$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
|Lexington
|$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
|Nashville
|$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Popular items
|2 Meat Platter
|$18.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
|BBQ Sandwich
|$12.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
|6 Smoked Wings
|$11.00
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings. Choose Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
GRILL
The Elkhorn Tavern
1200 Manchester St, Lexington
|Popular items
|SUMMER PUB CRAWL
|$10.00
Please retain your email confirmation to receive your wrist band upon arrival.
|BLT
|$10.00
|Full Distiller's Board
|$28.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Vegan Week: Mushroom Philly French Dip
|$10.50
Sautéd mushrooms and onions smothered in a house made cheese sauce on a toasted Sunrise baguette. Comes with a side of savory dipping broth.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.50
2 fried eggs, mozzarella, and tomato grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made tomatillo salsa. The perfect wrap for customizing.
Pro tip: Add Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado!
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Tofu scramble with spices, potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Popular items
|Penne Pesto
|$15.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti
|$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
Limestone Blue
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Southwell's Beer Cheese
|$9.50
|The Gatewood
|$9.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Rise Up Pizza
101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112, Lexington
|Popular items
|Vegan Week Special
|$10.00
An individual pizza with Carrots, cashew crema, green onions, and San marzano tomato sauce on sourdough crust.
|Vegan Knots
|$4.00
Five bite sized knotted bread sticks, tossed in olive oil and nutritional yeast, finished with garlic seasoning.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|Classic Fajita
|$15.00
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|Rice
|$3.25
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Luna
200 W Main St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Crunchy Veg Salad
|$10.00
iceberg lettuce, sugar snap peas, cucumber, radish, celery, carrot, sunflower seeds and crispy onions with your choice of ranch or herb vinaigrette
|Whipped Feta
|$8.00
Spanish torilla of potato, egg and onion with blistered shishito peppers, Spanish chorizo, simple tomato salad, marinated olives, almonds and charred bread
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
with everything seasoning and dill pickle
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Popular items
|BLT
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|J Street Club
|$9.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Breadstick
|$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
|Veggie
|$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
Italx
160 West Main Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.
|Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$21.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, with butternut squash, kale, mushrooms, cippolini onions and butter.
|Arugula
|$10.00
Fresh arugula with balsamic roasted black grapes, cipolline onions, pine nuts, goat cheese.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
|$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|Farmer's Market Skillet
|$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
|Corn Pudding
|Beignets
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Popular items
|Club
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
|Sw Wrap
|$9.00
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
|Tamales
|$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
|Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
Bad Wolf Burgers
350 Foreman Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$6.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 ORDER
|$9.50
Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
|FULL ORDER
|$8.50
Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
|1/2 ORDER
|$6.50
Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|NYC
|$10.00
|Healthy Sprout
|$5.70
|Custom Sandwich
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Catfish Bites
|$7.99
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese celery slaw & served with smoked tomato ranch.
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter
|$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
|Butternut Squash Soup (VG)
|$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
|Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
on a Sunrise bun