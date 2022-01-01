Lexington restaurants you'll love

Lexington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lexington

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Lexington restaurants

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAMER BASKET$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
More about Windy Corner
Red State BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Buffalo Wings$9.49
Served naked, (with choice of sauce on the side) or sauced with either buffalo or any of our in house BBQ sauces.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Pulled Pork Plate$10.29
Our famous smoked pulled pork served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
More about Red State BBQ
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
12" Cheese$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
12" Margherita$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
Kentucky Cobb Salad$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
More about Zim's Cafe
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Special$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
Lunch Special$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
The Burl Food image

 

The Burl Food

369 Thompson Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Noodles$10.00
Noodles tossed in a chili sauce with caramelized onions, cilantro and scallions.
Miso Honey Wings$9.00
Half pound of wings tossed in miso honey sauce.
Short Rib Taco$8.00
Tacos Korean style served with kimchi, cilantro and yum yum sauce
More about The Burl Food
The Southern Deli & Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Southern Deli & Tavern

207 South Limestone St, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winchester$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
Lexington$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
Nashville$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
More about The Southern Deli & Tavern
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meat Platter$18.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
6 Smoked Wings$11.00
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings. Choose Sweet BBQ | Maker's Mark | Hot BBQ | Buffalo Sauce | Naked. Includes Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
The Elkhorn Tavern image

GRILL

The Elkhorn Tavern

1200 Manchester St, Lexington

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUMMER PUB CRAWL$10.00
Please retain your email confirmation to receive your wrist band upon arrival.
BLT$10.00
Full Distiller's Board$28.00
More about The Elkhorn Tavern
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Roosters
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Week: Mushroom Philly French Dip$10.50
Sautéd mushrooms and onions smothered in a house made cheese sauce on a toasted Sunrise baguette. Comes with a side of savory dipping broth.
Breakfast Wrap$6.50
2 fried eggs, mozzarella, and tomato grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made tomatillo salsa. The perfect wrap for customizing.
Pro tip: Add Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado!
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Tofu scramble with spices, potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Pesto$15.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
More about Bella Notte
Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwell's Beer Cheese$9.50
The Gatewood$9.00
Side Mac & Cheese$2.00
More about Limestone Blue
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexico City Chilaquiles$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Rise Up Pizza image

 

Rise Up Pizza

101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Week Special$10.00
An individual pizza with Carrots, cashew crema, green onions, and San marzano tomato sauce on sourdough crust.
Vegan Knots$4.00
Five bite sized knotted bread sticks, tossed in olive oil and nutritional yeast, finished with garlic seasoning.
Margherita$15.00
Housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Rise Up Pizza
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
Classic Fajita$15.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip
Rice$3.25
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Luna image

 

Luna

200 W Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Veg Salad$10.00
iceberg lettuce, sugar snap peas, cucumber, radish, celery, carrot, sunflower seeds and crispy onions with your choice of ranch or herb vinaigrette
Whipped Feta$8.00
Spanish torilla of potato, egg and onion with blistered shishito peppers, Spanish chorizo, simple tomato salad, marinated olives, almonds and charred bread
Deviled Eggs$5.00
with everything seasoning and dill pickle
More about Luna
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLT$8.95
Chicken Salad$8.95
J Street Club$9.95
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadstick$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
Veggie$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
Vegan Caesar Salad$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
More about Pearl's
Italx image

 

Italx

160 West Main Street, Lexington

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$12.00
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$21.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, with butternut squash, kale, mushrooms, cippolini onions and butter.
Arugula$10.00
Fresh arugula with balsamic roasted black grapes, cipolline onions, pine nuts, goat cheese.
More about Italx
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Farmer's Market Skillet$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
More about Wild Eggs
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Corn Pudding
Beignets$6.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club$10.00
Wings$15.00
Sw Wrap$9.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
Tamales$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
Pork Tacos$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
More about Corto Lima
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XXXX TOGO XXXX
Mushroom & Swiss$6.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 ORDER$9.50
Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
FULL ORDER$8.50
Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
1/2 ORDER$6.50
Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NYC$10.00
Healthy Sprout$5.70
Custom Sandwich$2.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Catfish Bites$7.99
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese celery slaw & served with smoked tomato ranch.
Fish Taco$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
Butternut Squash Soup (VG)$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich$11.00
on a Sunrise bun
More about County Club

