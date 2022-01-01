Lexington bagel & donut spots you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Lexington

Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NYC$10.00
Healthy Sprout$5.70
Custom Sandwich$2.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half-Dozen Bagels$9.50
Serves 6
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of organic flours that are stone milled in-house
Dozen Bagels with 3 Cream Cheese/Spread half-pints$42.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of flours that are stone milled in-house
select your bagel variety, then add three spreads: your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, hummus, and jam
Cream Cheese$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$3.70
Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, lots of time, butter, and patience. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.
NYC$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
Bagel + Cream Cheese$3.95
Fresh Baked Bagel, with your choice of cream cheese
More about Great Bagel & Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston