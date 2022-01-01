Lexington bagel & donut spots you'll love
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|NYC
|$10.00
|Healthy Sprout
|$5.70
|Custom Sandwich
|$2.00
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Popular items
|Half-Dozen Bagels
|$9.50
Serves 6
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of organic flours that are stone milled in-house
|Dozen Bagels with 3 Cream Cheese/Spread half-pints
|$42.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of flours that are stone milled in-house
select your bagel variety, then add three spreads: your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, hummus, and jam
|Cream Cheese
|$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.70
Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, lots of time, butter, and patience. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.
|NYC
|$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
|Bagel + Cream Cheese
|$3.95
Fresh Baked Bagel, with your choice of cream cheese