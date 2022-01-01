Lexington bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Lexington
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|Small Fresh OJ
|$6.40
|Healthy Sprout
|$5.70
|Sesame Bagel*
|$1.75
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Popular items
|Fresh Fruit Platter
|$40.00
Serves 10-12
A rotating selection of freshly cut fruit
|Cinnamon Roll Platter
|$55.00
12 Pieces
Cream cheese glazed, pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour
|Cream Cheese
|$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|American
|$7.50
Classic sandwich with 2 eggs, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham on a fresh baked bagel
|Healthy Sprout
|$6.00
Fresh, cucumber, sprouts and cream cheese on a fresh baked bagel
|NYC
|$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
Laura Lou Pátisserie
101 West Loudon Ave, Suite 116, Lexington
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gluten Free Miracles
145 Burt Rd, Lexington