Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington bakeries you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Lexington

Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Fresh OJ$6.40
Healthy Sprout$5.70
Sesame Bagel*$1.75
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Fruit Platter$40.00
Serves 10-12
A rotating selection of freshly cut fruit
Cinnamon Roll Platter$55.00
12 Pieces
Cream cheese glazed, pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour
Cream Cheese$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
American$7.50
Classic sandwich with 2 eggs, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham on a fresh baked bagel
Healthy Sprout$6.00
Fresh, cucumber, sprouts and cream cheese on a fresh baked bagel
NYC$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Spalding's Bakery image

DONUTS

Spalding's Bakery

760 Winchester Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)
More about Spalding's Bakery
Laura Lou Pátisserie image

 

Laura Lou Pátisserie

101 West Loudon Ave, Suite 116, Lexington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Laura Lou Pátisserie
Gluten Free Miracles image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gluten Free Miracles

145 Burt Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
More about Gluten Free Miracles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Nachos

Grits

Chicken Salad

Burritos

French Fries

Cake

Chili

Tacos

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston