Lexington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Lexington

The Southern Deli & Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Southern Deli & Tavern

207 South Limestone St, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Winchester$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
Lexington$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
Nashville$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Smashburger$9.99
Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
Nachos$12.00
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
The Elkhorn Tavern image

GRILL

The Elkhorn Tavern

1200 Manchester St, Lexington

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
SUMMER PUB CRAWL$10.00
Please retain your email confirmation to receive your wrist band upon arrival.
BLT$10.00
Full Distiller's Board$28.00
Luna image

 

Luna

200 W Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Veg Salad$10.00
iceberg lettuce, sugar snap peas, cucumber, radish, celery, carrot, sunflower seeds and crispy onions with your choice of ranch or herb vinaigrette
Whipped Feta$8.00
Spanish torilla of potato, egg and onion with blistered shishito peppers, Spanish chorizo, simple tomato salad, marinated olives, almonds and charred bread
Deviled Eggs$5.00
with everything seasoning and dill pickle
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Club$10.00
Wings$15.00
Sw Wrap$9.00
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
Tamales$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
Pork Tacos$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice$12.00
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande$12.00
A large tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, refried beans, and shredded cheese inside, then lightly grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream to garnish as you would like. Served with a side of sopa de tortilla.
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honeywood Smash Burger$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese
salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onion,
house ketchup on a potato bun
Smash Burger$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hambassador$9.00
bacon jam, Broadbent ham, pickled red onion, yellow mustard
Single Cheeseburger$9.00
single dry-aged beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
Chili Dog$9.00
dry-aged beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion
OV- Old Vine Bistro image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger$17.00
Creole Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Roasted Brussels$9.00
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Eggrolls$10.50
10 Wings$15.00
3 Mini Burgers$11.00
Curry Curry Katsu image

 

Curry Curry Katsu

110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Sando$10.00
chicken katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
Tonkatsu Sando$10.00
pork katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
Japanese Potato Salad$4.00
-vegetarian- mashed potatoes, house kewpie, carrot, cucumber
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pub Pretzels$8.00
Kid Tender$6.00
Irish Nachos$15.00
Roulay image

 

Roulay

107 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Korean Fried Chicken$12.00
ELIXIR Downtown image

 

ELIXIR Downtown

249 West Short Street Ste. 101, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Cali Swag Burrito$13.00
Harvey's Bar image

 

Harvey's Bar

200 west main street, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Distilled

157 Jefferson Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Poundcake$12.00
Low Country She Crab Soup$14.00
Cast Iron Brownie$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Bar Ona

108 Church St., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
