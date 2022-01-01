Lexington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lexington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Southern Deli & Tavern
207 South Limestone St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Winchester
|$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
|Lexington
|$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
|Nashville
|$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Popular items
|Smashburger
|$9.99
Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
|BBQ Sandwich
|$12.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
|Nachos
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
GRILL
The Elkhorn Tavern
1200 Manchester St, Lexington
|Popular items
|SUMMER PUB CRAWL
|$10.00
Please retain your email confirmation to receive your wrist band upon arrival.
|BLT
|$10.00
|Full Distiller's Board
|$28.00
Luna
200 W Main St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Crunchy Veg Salad
|$10.00
iceberg lettuce, sugar snap peas, cucumber, radish, celery, carrot, sunflower seeds and crispy onions with your choice of ranch or herb vinaigrette
|Whipped Feta
|$8.00
Spanish torilla of potato, egg and onion with blistered shishito peppers, Spanish chorizo, simple tomato salad, marinated olives, almonds and charred bread
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
with everything seasoning and dill pickle
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Popular items
|Club
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
|Sw Wrap
|$9.00
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
|Tamales
|$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
|Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chicken, Cheese, and Rice
|$12.00
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Grande
|$12.00
A large tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, refried beans, and shredded cheese inside, then lightly grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream to garnish as you would like. Served with a side of sopa de tortilla.
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Popular items
|Honeywood Smash Burger
|$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese
salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onion,
house ketchup on a potato bun
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
Boonedogs
5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington
|Popular items
|Hambassador
|$9.00
bacon jam, Broadbent ham, pickled red onion, yellow mustard
|Single Cheeseburger
|$9.00
single dry-aged beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
|Chili Dog
|$9.00
dry-aged beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion
OV- Old Vine Bistro
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington
|Popular items
|Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger
|$17.00
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
|Roasted Brussels
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$10.50
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|3 Mini Burgers
|$11.00
Curry Curry Katsu
110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$10.00
chicken katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
|Tonkatsu Sando
|$10.00
pork katsu, sorghum ginger slaw, house kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce
|Japanese Potato Salad
|$4.00
-vegetarian- mashed potatoes, house kewpie, carrot, cucumber
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington
|Popular items
|Pub Pretzels
|$8.00
|Kid Tender
|$6.00
|Irish Nachos
|$15.00
Roulay
107 W Short St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.00
|Korean Fried Chicken
|$12.00
ELIXIR Downtown
249 West Short Street Ste. 101, Lexington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Cali Swag Burrito
|$13.00
Distilled
157 Jefferson Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Lemon Poundcake
|$12.00
|Low Country She Crab Soup
|$14.00
|Cast Iron Brownie
|$12.00