Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Lexington

Red State BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Corn Muffin$0.79
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.79
Our famous smoked pulled pork served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
More about Red State BBQ
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Platter$17.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
Oh No You Didn't$14.00
The sandwich that built a food truck! Pulled Pork with a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce and Smoked Mac & Cheese nestled between American Cheese Slices and Texas Toast then grilled to perfection.
2 Meat Platter$19.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$10.00
Classic or w/ smoked meat
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet pineapple teriyaki, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
Smoked Flank Steak Gyros$13.00
Smoked flank steak, AppHarvest tomato, onion, cucumber, yogurt herb sauce, & pita
More about County Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Nachos

Grits

Chicken Salad

Burritos

French Fries

Cake

Chili

Tacos

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston