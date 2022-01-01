Lexington BBQ restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Sweet Corn Muffin
|$0.79
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.79
Our famous smoked pulled pork served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.79
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|1 Meat Platter
|$17.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
|Oh No You Didn't
|$14.00
The sandwich that built a food truck! Pulled Pork with a touch of Sweet BBQ Sauce and Smoked Mac & Cheese nestled between American Cheese Slices and Texas Toast then grilled to perfection.
|2 Meat Platter
|$19.00
Choose from Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Beef Brisket, Purnell's Ky Proud Smoked Sausage, Quarter Chicken, 3 Baby Back Ribs or Grilled Shrimp.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Poutine
|$10.00
Classic or w/ smoked meat
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet pineapple teriyaki, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
|Smoked Flank Steak Gyros
|$13.00
Smoked flank steak, AppHarvest tomato, onion, cucumber, yogurt herb sauce, & pita