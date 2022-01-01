Lexington burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Lexington

Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
Kentucky Cobb Salad$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
More about Zim's Cafe
The Southern Deli & Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Southern Deli & Tavern

207 South Limestone St, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winchester$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
Lexington$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
Nashville$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
More about The Southern Deli & Tavern
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Roosters
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XXXX TOGO XXXX
Mushroom & Swiss$6.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about Roosters
Bella Cafe & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TRUFF BURGER$18.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, blue cheese garlic mayonnaise, truffled arugula
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
SPICY CHICKEN$14.00
crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, lemon cabbage slaw, & house pickles
More about Bella Cafe & Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston