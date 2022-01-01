Lexington burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Lexington
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Popular items
|Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
|Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
|Kentucky Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
More about The Southern Deli & Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Southern Deli & Tavern
207 South Limestone St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Winchester
|$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
|Lexington
|$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
|Nashville
|$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
Bad Wolf Burgers
350 Foreman Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$6.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
More about Roosters
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Popular items
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|Popular items
|TRUFF BURGER
|$18.00
8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, blue cheese garlic mayonnaise, truffled arugula
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
|SPICY CHICKEN
|$14.00
crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, lemon cabbage slaw, & house pickles