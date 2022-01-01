Lexington sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Lexington

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAMER BASKET$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
More about Windy Corner
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
Kentucky Cobb Salad$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
More about Zim's Cafe
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Special$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
Lunch Special$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
The Southern Deli & Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Southern Deli & Tavern

207 South Limestone St, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winchester$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
Lexington$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
Nashville$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
More about The Southern Deli & Tavern
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLT$8.95
Chicken Salad$8.95
J Street Club$9.95
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club$10.00
Wings$15.00
Sw Wrap$9.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
Butternut Squash Soup (VG)$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich$11.00
on a Sunrise bun
More about County Club
Giovanni's Pizza image

 

Giovanni's Pizza

4214 SARON DR., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Garden Saled$3.49
Chicken Strips & Fry$5.99
Spaghetti$6.59
More about Giovanni's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston