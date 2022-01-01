Lexington sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Lexington
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|STEAMER BASKET
|$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
|OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
|$9.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
|BOURBON BEEF CHILI - BOWL
|$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Popular items
|Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
|Dr. P’s Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun Make it spicy with our spicy chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese add $1
|Kentucky Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Popular items
|Family Special
|$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
|Lunch Special
|$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Southern Deli & Tavern
207 South Limestone St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Winchester
|$11.95
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
|Lexington
|$9.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
|Nashville
|$10.50
fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Popular items
|BLT
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|J Street Club
|$9.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Popular items
|Club
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
|Sw Wrap
|$9.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wet Sriracha-lime sauce, wet miso togarashi nori, Sichuan dry rub, or Oaxacan dry rub
|Butternut Squash Soup (VG)
|$7.00
Coconut milk, ginger, serrano, cilantro w/ charred bread
|Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
on a Sunrise bun