Lexington Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Lexington
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Popular items
|Penne Pesto
|$15.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti
|$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
More about Italx
Italx
160 West Main Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.
|Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$21.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, with butternut squash, kale, mushrooms, cippolini onions and butter.
|Arugula
|$10.00
Fresh arugula with balsamic roasted black grapes, cipolline onions, pine nuts, goat cheese.