Lexington Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Lexington

Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Pesto$15.00
creamy basil pesto w/ roma tomatoes, toasted pine nuts & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti$12.00
an Italian classic staple w/ choice of sauce
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast w/ mozzarella & provolone cheese & basil over spaghetti & fresh marinara
More about Bella Notte
Italx image

 

Italx

160 West Main Street, Lexington

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$12.00
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee caramel and topped with cocoa powder.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$21.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, with butternut squash, kale, mushrooms, cippolini onions and butter.
Arugula$10.00
Fresh arugula with balsamic roasted black grapes, cipolline onions, pine nuts, goat cheese.
More about Italx
Giovanni's Pizza image

 

Giovanni's Pizza

4214 SARON DR., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Garden Saled$3.49
Chicken Strips & Fry$5.99
Spaghetti$6.59
More about Giovanni's Pizza

