Lexington pizza restaurants you'll love

More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
|12" Cheese
|$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
|12" Margherita
|$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Popular items
|Family Special
|$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
|Lunch Special
|$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Limestone Blue
Limestone Blue
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Southwell's Beer Cheese
|$9.50
|The Gatewood
|$9.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
More about Rise Up Pizza
Rise Up Pizza
101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112, Lexington
|Popular items
|Vegan Week Special
|$10.00
An individual pizza with Carrots, cashew crema, green onions, and San marzano tomato sauce on sourdough crust.
|Vegan Knots
|$4.00
Five bite sized knotted bread sticks, tossed in olive oil and nutritional yeast, finished with garlic seasoning.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Pearl's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Breadstick
|$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
|Veggie
|$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
More about Roosters
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Popular items
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!