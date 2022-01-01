Lexington pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lexington

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
12" Cheese$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
12" Margherita$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Special$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
Lunch Special$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwell's Beer Cheese$9.50
The Gatewood$9.00
Side Mac & Cheese$2.00
Rise Up Pizza image

 

Rise Up Pizza

101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Week Special$10.00
An individual pizza with Carrots, cashew crema, green onions, and San marzano tomato sauce on sourdough crust.
Vegan Knots$4.00
Five bite sized knotted bread sticks, tossed in olive oil and nutritional yeast, finished with garlic seasoning.
Margherita$15.00
Housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadstick$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
Veggie$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
Vegan Caesar Salad$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Giovanni's Pizza image

 

Giovanni's Pizza

4214 SARON DR., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Garden Saled$3.49
Chicken Strips & Fry$5.99
Spaghetti$6.59
