Lexington salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Lexington
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Popular items
|Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
|12" Cheese
|$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
|12" Margherita
|$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
More about Limestone Blue
Limestone Blue
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Southwell's Beer Cheese
|$9.50
|The Gatewood
|$9.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
More about Pearl's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Breadstick
|$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
|Veggie
|$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)