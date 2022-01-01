Lexington seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Lexington

Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwell's Beer Cheese$9.50
The Gatewood$9.00
Side Mac & Cheese$2.00
More about Limestone Blue
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadstick$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
Veggie$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
Vegan Caesar Salad$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
More about Pearl's
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Catfish Bites$7.99
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese celery slaw & served with smoked tomato ranch.
Fish Taco$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

