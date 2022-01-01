Lexington seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lexington
Limestone Blue
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Southwell's Beer Cheese
|$9.50
|The Gatewood
|$9.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Breadstick
|$8.00
w. marinara and ranch
|Veggie
|$8.00
choice of bagel and spread w. dressed greens, sprouts, cucumber, avocado,
pickled red onion
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$9.00
w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Catfish Bites
|$7.99
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese celery slaw & served with smoked tomato ranch.
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter
|$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.