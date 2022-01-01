Lexington Southern restaurants you'll love

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smashburger$9.99
Single or Double - 1/4 lb Burger(s) with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Beer Battered Onion Ring on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00) on a Grilled Kaiser Bun.
Nachos$12.00
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLT$8.95
Chicken Salad$8.95
J Street Club$9.95
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
OV- Old Vine Bistro image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger$17.00
Creole Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Roasted Brussels$9.00
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Distilled

157 Jefferson Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Poundcake$12.00
Low Country She Crab Soup$14.00
Cast Iron Brownie$12.00
More about Distilled

