Al pastor tacos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$13.25
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$13.25
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

