Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
More about Wild Eggs
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charred Avocado Toast$14.00
farm fresh eggs, whole grain bread
charred cherry tomato, queso fresco
pepitas, sesame seeds
extra virgin avocado oil
More about Corto Lima

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Chicken Pizza

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Stuffed Mushrooms

Kale Salad

Shepherds Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Curly Fries

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston