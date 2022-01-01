Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve banana pudding

Banana Pudding image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$3.29
House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.
More about Red State BBQ
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Nancy's Banana Pudding$8.00
Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$8.00
with vanilla wafers & toasted meringue
More about Honeywood

