Banana pudding in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve banana pudding
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Banana Pudding
|$3.29
House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Nancy's Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.