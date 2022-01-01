Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve barbacoas

BARBACOA QUESA-TACO image

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BARBACOA QUESA-TACO$14.25
3 MOUTH WATERING BARBACOA-QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE AND DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMALLIO SALSA (CORN TORTILLA ONLY)
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso$16.00
Tacos Dorados de barbacoa$14.00
4 crispy beef marinated barbacoa tacos with diced onions and cilantro cheese can be added
Flautas de Barbacoa con consome$15.00
Five Taquitos filled with beef marinated barbacoa topped with avocado sauce, sour cream and queso fresco with a side of consome
More about Mama Tequila
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa De Pollo$13.95
Barbacoa de Res$16.50
Beef shoulder slow cooked in banana leaves with garlic and papi's special blend of spices and herbs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
More about Papi's Palomar
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BARBACOA QUESA-TACO$14.25
3 MOUTHWATERING BARBACOA QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. (CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - National Ave

