Barbacoas in Lexington

El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|BARBACOA QUESA-TACO
|$14.25
3 MOUTH WATERING BARBACOA-QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE AND DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMALLIO SALSA (CORN TORTILLA ONLY)
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso
|$16.00
|Tacos Dorados de barbacoa
|$14.00
4 crispy beef marinated barbacoa tacos with diced onions and cilantro cheese can be added
|Flautas de Barbacoa con consome
|$15.00
Five Taquitos filled with beef marinated barbacoa topped with avocado sauce, sour cream and queso fresco with a side of consome
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Barbacoa De Pollo
|$13.95
|Barbacoa de Res
|$16.50
Beef shoulder slow cooked in banana leaves with garlic and papi's special blend of spices and herbs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.