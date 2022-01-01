Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Belgian waffles in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Belgian Waffles
Lexington restaurants that serve belgian waffles
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
Avg 4.5
(901 reviews)
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
Avg 4.5
(2784 reviews)
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Chips And Salsa
Quiche
Grilled Salmon Salad
Wedge Salad
Reuben
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot Chocolate
Stuffed Mushrooms
More near Lexington to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Nicholasville
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston