Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Chicken$14.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Palomar

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A golden brown juicy chicken breast fried to perfection topped with Kentucky bourbon sauce, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Wild Eggs - Palomar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Egg Sandwiches

Fresh Fruit Cup

Po Boy

Flan

Turkey Burgers

Cheese Fries

Wedge Salad

Cornbread

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston