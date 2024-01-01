Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bourbon chicken in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Bourbon Chicken
Lexington restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
No reviews yet
Bourbon Chicken
$14.00
More about Sutton's
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs - Palomar
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
Avg 4.5
(901 reviews)
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
A golden brown juicy chicken breast fried to perfection topped with Kentucky bourbon sauce, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Wild Eggs - Palomar
