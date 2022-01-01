Bread pudding in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Red State BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$3.99
House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce
|$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce
|$3.50