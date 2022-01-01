Bread pudding in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Bread Pudding$3.99
House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Banner pic

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway

1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$7.90
salted caramel bourbon sauce with salted caramel ice cream
More about Palmers Fresh Grill

