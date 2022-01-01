Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich$10.79
Mouth watering smoked brisket and our house made beer cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, served with your choice of side and sauce.
Sliced Brisket Plate$11.49
Gluten free. Mouth watering smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$9.79
Mouth watering smoked brisket served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, with your choice of side and sauce.
More about Red State BBQ
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket$10.00
w. onion and horseradish cream cheese
More about Pearl's
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
on a Sunrise bun. (Select side of sauce for to-go order)
1 Pound of Smoked Brisket$24.00
More about County Club
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
More about Goodwood 103

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Flautas

Corn Dogs

Turkey Burgers

Shrimp Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston