Brisket in Lexington

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich
|$10.79
Mouth watering smoked brisket and our house made beer cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, served with your choice of side and sauce.
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$11.49
Gluten free. Mouth watering smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$9.79
Mouth watering smoked brisket served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, with your choice of side and sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Smoked Brisket
|$10.00
w. onion and horseradish cream cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
on a Sunrise bun. (Select side of sauce for to-go order)
|1 Pound of Smoked Brisket
|$24.00