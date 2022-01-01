Cake in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cake Cup$5.99
We call this "Peanut Butter Bliss":
Chocolate and Vanilla cake layered with peanut fluff, whipped topping, Reese's Pieces, chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and chocolate sauce. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
Strawberry Cake Cup$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake: A delicious concoction of strawberries, vanilla cake and strawberry fluff. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
Chocolate Cake Cup$5.99
Chocolate Toffee Crunch: It's chocolate cake. In a cup. With chocolate ganache, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, and toffee chips. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hoe Cake$1.99
Carrot Cake$6.99
Martine's Pistachio Cake$4.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$12.00
Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions
SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Pignoli Cake$11.00
w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & pine nuts
Chocolate Cake$10.00
three layers of moist chocolate cake & milk chocolate icing w/ chocolate chips
Espresso Cake$11.00
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
German Bourbon Bundt Cake$3.50
Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Muffin$4.50
Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$8.00
three-layer double chocolate cake
Hoe Cake$2.00
Graze

111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake TAKEOUT$7.00
Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$17.90
chipotle aioli, grilled lemon
BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Muffins$4.50
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bank's Bakery Featured Cake$8.00
Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
