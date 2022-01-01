Cake in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cake
More about Red State BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Peanut Butter Cake Cup
|$5.99
We call this "Peanut Butter Bliss":
Chocolate and Vanilla cake layered with peanut fluff, whipped topping, Reese's Pieces, chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and chocolate sauce. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
|Strawberry Cake Cup
|$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake: A delicious concoction of strawberries, vanilla cake and strawberry fluff. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
|Chocolate Cake Cup
|$5.99
Chocolate Toffee Crunch: It's chocolate cake. In a cup. With chocolate ganache, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, and toffee chips. Served in a perfect to-go cup.
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Hoe Cake
|$1.99
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
|Martine's Pistachio Cake
|$4.99
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$12.00
Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Coconut Pignoli Cake
|$11.00
w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & pine nuts
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
three layers of moist chocolate cake & milk chocolate icing w/ chocolate chips
|Espresso Cake
|$11.00
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|German Bourbon Bundt Cake
|$3.50
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Carrot Cake Muffin
|$4.50
More about Honeywood
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
three-layer double chocolate cake
|Hoe Cake
|$2.00
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$17.90
chipotle aioli, grilled lemon
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Carrot Cake Muffins
|$4.50
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington
|Bank's Bakery Featured Cake
|$8.00