Catfish sandwiches in Lexington

Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Kentucky Fried Catfish Sandwich
|$10.99
Rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with old fashioned tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bun
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Buffalo Catfish Sandwich
|$10.99
KY proud catfish, tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with celery blue cheese slaw & pops pickles.