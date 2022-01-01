Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kentucky Fried Catfish Sandwich$10.99
Rolled and fried in seasoned Weisenberger flour with old fashioned tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bun
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Catfish Sandwich$10.99
KY proud catfish, tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with celery blue cheese slaw & pops pickles.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$14.00
local catfish, lettuce, onions, tartar sauce, house pickles + herb salted fries
More about Honeywood

