Cheese fries in Lexington

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.49
Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Hand Cut French Fries + West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese
|$4.99
Boonedogs
5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington
|Fries W\\ Beer Cheese Sauce
|$5.00
|Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
|$6.00
|Cheese Fries
|$4.00
Creole Cafè
833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington
|Half Creole Crab Cheese Fries
|$6.99