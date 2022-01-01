Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.49
Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.
More about Red State BBQ
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand Cut French Fries + West Sixth Porter Beer Cheese$4.99
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fries W\\ Beer Cheese Sauce$5.00
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$6.00
Cheese Fries$4.00
More about Boonedogs
Creole Cafè image

 

Creole Cafè

833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Creole Crab Cheese Fries$6.99
More about Creole Cafè
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

