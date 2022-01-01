Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Sutton's
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.45
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.45
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza - No Frills$14.00
More about Pearl's
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters

