Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Tomato Basil Soup

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Belgian Waffles

Veggie Burgers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Quiche

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston