Chicken pizza in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!