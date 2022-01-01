Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
SHADY LANE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.99
Our sister restaunt Wallace Station's famous chicken salad, with dried cranberries and toasted almonds
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat
Chicken Salad Plate$10.00
Chicken Salad Plate$10.99
Creamy chicken salad, made with Kentucky Proud chicken, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, served over our house salad with sassy sorghum vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken Breast, Maker's Mark Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$8.95
Lemon & Rosemary seasoned, served as a sandwich or on greens
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Salad Salad$10.00
Mandarin Chicken Salad$14.00
Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Plate$13.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad, simple green salad with mustard vinaigrette, Weisenberger hoecake
Wallace Station Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad on a Weisenberger Mill hoecake with local lettuces and mixed pickles
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream

630 East Main Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kéké Salad$13.00
All Salads are served with Sav's Vinaigrette ~ house-made dressing ~ and kéké (made from cassava, a root vegetable, and similar to couscous).
Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caribbean Chicken Salad$14.90
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, mango, macadamia nut, coconut ginger dressing
Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sand$10.00
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
Gr. Chicken Salad$12.00
Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.50
crisp salad greens, sliced cucumbers, fresh tomatoes tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with buffalo chicken tenders and cheddar jack
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mandarin Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken Salad Sand$8.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Map

Map

