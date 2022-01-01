Chicken salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|SHADY LANE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.99
Our sister restaunt Wallace Station's famous chicken salad, with dried cranberries and toasted almonds
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Made with Kentucky proud breast of chicken, dried cranberries and almonds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$10.00
Creamy chicken salad, made with Kentucky Proud chicken, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, served over our house salad with sassy sorghum vinaigrette
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken Breast, Maker's Mark Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Ranch Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Lemon & Rosemary seasoned, served as a sandwich or on greens
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$10.00
|Mandarin Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$13.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad, simple green salad with mustard vinaigrette, Weisenberger hoecake
|Wallace Station Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
our famous old-fashioned chicken salad on a Weisenberger Mill hoecake with local lettuces and mixed pickles
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
630 East Main Street, Lexington
|Chicken Kéké Salad
|$13.00
All Salads are served with Sav's Vinaigrette ~ house-made dressing ~ and kéké (made from cassava, a root vegetable, and similar to couscous).
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Caribbean Chicken Salad
|$14.90
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, mango, macadamia nut, coconut ginger dressing
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$10.00
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
|Gr. Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Josie’s
821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.50
crisp salad greens, sliced cucumbers, fresh tomatoes tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with buffalo chicken tenders and cheddar jack