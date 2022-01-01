Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$10.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
CHICKEN BREAST FINGERS$5.99
half order, freshly made in our kitchen, rolled in Weisenberger flour, and fried or griddle seared
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$10.00
More about Sutton's
fffe925e-77f6-4236-aafc-9a5e18f536d6 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Fingers$4.99
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
More about Zim's Cafe
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about Bella Notte
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken Fingers$9.99
1/2 dozen buttermilk marinated KY proud chicken breast strips, rolled and fried til crispy. Served with our banana pepper mustard.
Buffalo KY Proud Chicken Tenders$9.99
Rolled & fried KY Proud chicken tenders, tossing spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with celery blue cheese slaw & pops pickles. Served with hand-cut fries
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken tenders and French fries$4.50
More about Papi's Palomar
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
Giovanni's Pizza image

 

Giovanni's Pizza

4214 SARON DR., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips & Fry$5.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza
Chicken Tenders image

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots
More about Goodwood 103
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tender$6.00
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Chicken Tender Platter$15.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dexter's Chicken Tenders$12.50
served crispy fried with our homemade honey mustard.
More about Josie’s

