Chicken tenders in Lexington

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Windy Corner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
|$10.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
|CHICKEN BREAST FINGERS
|$5.99
half order, freshly made in our kitchen, rolled in Weisenberger flour, and fried or griddle seared
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$4.99
|Kentucky Proud Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, served with our Honey Dijonnaise
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|6 Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
1/2 dozen buttermilk marinated KY proud chicken breast strips, rolled and fried til crispy. Served with our banana pepper mustard.
|Buffalo KY Proud Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Rolled & fried KY Proud chicken tenders, tossing spicy buffalo sauce on brioche bun with celery blue cheese slaw & pops pickles. Served with hand-cut fries
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers Platter
|$10.99
1/2 dozen KY proud chicken breast strips, marinated in buttermilk, then rolled and fried. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies & creamy slaw.
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Chicken tenders and French fries
|$4.50
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Goodwood 103
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$6.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$15.00