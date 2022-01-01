Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chilaquiles

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Mexico City Chilaquiles$12.49
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
More about Wild Eggs
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.50
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.50
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
