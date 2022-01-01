Chilaquiles in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$12.49
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Chilaquiles
|$12.50
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Chilaquiles
|$12.50
