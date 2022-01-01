Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

El Cid - Limestone image

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SALSA (NO CHIPS)$1.25
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Chips with our freshly homemade Salsa
More about Mama Tequila
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Platter$5.00
A sharable portion of local tortilla chips from Sunflower Sundries and house-made tomatillo salsa. Vegan.
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co image

 

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

561 South Broadway, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Barbacoas

Pepperoni Pizza

Mussels

Coleslaw

Cheesy Bread

Parrilla

Country Fried Steaks

Fresh Fruit Cup

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston