Chocolate brownies in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Chocolate Brownie
|$3.95
served with Chocolate Syrup
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Chocolate Brownie with Gelato
|$5.95
|Chocolate Brownie
|$3.95
served with Chocolate Syrup
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie
|$8.00
Warm from scratch Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Hot Fudge Sauce.