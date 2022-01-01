Chocolate chip cookies in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Red State BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
A 3 inch round version of one of the best chocolate chip cookies available.
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.49
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Midway Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
What? It’s a huge chocolate chip cookie. You should probably get one.
More about Goodwood 103
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie
|$8.79
molten chocolate chip cookie, served warm with vanilla ice cream