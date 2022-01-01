Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Original Chopped Salad image

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Original Chopped Salad$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Original Chopped Salad image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Original Chopped Salad$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Chopped Caesar Salad image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons
More about Bella Notte
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Chopped Salad$7.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Goodwood 103 image

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
More about Goodwood 103

