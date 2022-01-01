Chopped salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Original Chopped Salad
|$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Original Chopped Salad
|$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Chopped Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed to order w/ Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & garlic toasted croutons
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Chef's Chopped Salad
|$7.00