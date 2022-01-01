Cobb salad in Lexington
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|KENTUCKY COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Local lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk marinated all-natural chicken strips fried in Weisenberger’s seasoned cornmeal, blue pimento cheese and Sassy Sorghum Vinaigrette
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington
|Kentuscany Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Kentucky Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Kentuscany Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing
The Southern Deli & Tavern
207 South Limestone St, Lexington
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
chopped griiled chicken, boiled eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and blue cheese crumbles on chopped romaine lettuce with Dijon vinaigrette
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Smoked Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Ranch Dressing Drizzle.
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Irish Cobb Salad
|$14.00