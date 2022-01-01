Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve cobb salad

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
KENTUCKY COBB SALAD$12.99
Local lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk marinated all-natural chicken strips fried in Weisenberger’s seasoned cornmeal, blue pimento cheese and Sassy Sorghum Vinaigrette
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

 

Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kentuscany Cobb Salad$10.95
Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing
More about Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kentucky Cobb Salad$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
Kentucky Cobb Salad$13.99
Local lettuces, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, our crispy all-natural chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, diced avocado, thin sliced red onion, blue pimento cheese and smoked tomato ranch
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kentuscany Cobb Salad$10.95
Fresh Greens, Turkey, Prosciutto, Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Ranch dressing
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Southern Deli & Tavern

207 South Limestone St, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.95
chopped griiled chicken, boiled eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and blue cheese crumbles on chopped romaine lettuce with Dijon vinaigrette
More about The Southern Deli & Tavern
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Smoked Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Ranch Dressing Drizzle.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Cookie Dough

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Pizza

Prosciutto

Chicken Marsala

Flautas

Milkshakes

Cake

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston