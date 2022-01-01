Cornbread in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cornbread
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Cornbread
|Southern Cornbread Salad
|$15.00
Gwyn's version of this southern classic. Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread, Mixed Greens, Pulled Pork, Bacon Bits, Smoked Cheddar, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Scallions. Served with out House Made BBQ Ranch.
|Easter Cornbread - 24 triangles
|$28.00
More about Creole Cafè
Creole Cafè
833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington
|Cornbread Fritter
|$2.99
2 Creole Boiled Corn on cob