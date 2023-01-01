Crab salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve crab salad
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Grilled Snapper with Mango Crab Salad
|$20.00
Fresh Red Snapper grilled and topped with a fresh mango crab salad and served on FoodChain greens with local heirloom tomatoes & tostones!
|Japanese Kani (Crab) Salad
|$14.00
A bed of FoodChain lettuces and peak shoots drizzled in Ginger Soy and nestled inside a fried rice paper bowl topped with sliced radishes, cucumbers, and Japanese crab salad with lump crab, celery, carrot & green onion in a kewpie mayo and sriracha dressing.