Crab salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve crab salad

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Snapper with Mango Crab Salad$20.00
Fresh Red Snapper grilled and topped with a fresh mango crab salad and served on FoodChain greens with local heirloom tomatoes & tostones!
Japanese Kani (Crab) Salad$14.00
A bed of FoodChain lettuces and peak shoots drizzled in Ginger Soy and nestled inside a fried rice paper bowl topped with sliced radishes, cucumbers, and Japanese crab salad with lump crab, celery, carrot & green onion in a kewpie mayo and sriracha dressing.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Ume Craft Ramen

867 S Broadway Suite #3, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Crab Salad$6.00
Cucumber, crab, yuzu dressing
More about Ume Craft Ramen

