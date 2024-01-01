Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Palomar

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pint of Egg Salad$12.99
More about Wild Eggs - Palomar
Item pic

 

Southland Lanes

205 Southland Drive, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$1.50
More about Southland Lanes

