Enchiladas in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve enchiladas

BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas verdes$13.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken covered with green tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream and avocado served with rice and beans
Cheese Dip Enchiladas$12.00
Two Enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef covered with cheese sauce served with rice and beans
More about Mama Tequila
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Mariachi$11.00
Enchilada$3.50
Enchiladas Maria$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Rancheras$11.00
Enchiladas Verde$11.00
Enchilada$3.50
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Enchilada$4.50
Enchilada a la carte$3.00
2 Enchiladas Dinner$10.50
More about Papi's Palomar
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS ENCHILADAS
More about El Cid - National Ave

