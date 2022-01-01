Fajitas in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Cid - Limestone
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|3 FAJITA TACOS
|$12.99
|FAJITAS
ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH
ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS,
LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO
DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
|2 FAJITA TACOS
|$10.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
More about Mama Tequila
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Fajita Camaron
|$18.00
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice , and corn or flour tortillas
|Fajitas Mix
|$16.00
Steak and Chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
|Fajitas Carne
|$16.00
Steak Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Appetizer Fajita Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Texas Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.00
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.00
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Fajitas Lunch
|$9.95
Served on top of bed of fajita veggies (green peppers and onions). Comes with rice and beans. And a fajita salad (lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo)
|Chicken and Steak Fajita
|$18.85
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.95
More about El Cid - National Ave
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|3 FAJITA TACOS
|$12.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
|FAJITAS
ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH
ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS,
LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO
DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
|FAJITA BOWL
|$24.99
OUR FAMOUS HOT ROCK BUB- BLING BOWL FILLED WITH
GRILLED CHICKEN, STEAK
SHRIMP, AND CHORIZO TOPPED
OFF WITH A CHEESE QUESA- DILLA WITH A SIDE OF RICE,
BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR
CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND 3
FLOUR TORTILLAS.