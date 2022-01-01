Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 FAJITA TACOS$12.99
FAJITAS
ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH
ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS,
LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO
DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
2 FAJITA TACOS$10.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Camaron$18.00
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice , and corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas Mix$16.00
Steak and Chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas Carne$16.00
Steak Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
More about Mama Tequila
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Appetizer Fajita Quesadilla$7.00
Texas Fajita Nachos$12.00
Fajita Nachos$11.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Fajita Nachos$11.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Lunch$9.95
Served on top of bed of fajita veggies (green peppers and onions). Comes with rice and beans. And a fajita salad (lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo)
Chicken and Steak Fajita$18.85
Chicken Fajita$16.95
More about Papi's Palomar
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 FAJITA TACOS$12.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
FAJITAS
ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH
ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS,
LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO
DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
FAJITA BOWL$24.99
OUR FAMOUS HOT ROCK BUB- BLING BOWL FILLED WITH
GRILLED CHICKEN, STEAK
SHRIMP, AND CHORIZO TOPPED
OFF WITH A CHEESE QUESA- DILLA WITH A SIDE OF RICE,
BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR
CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND 3
FLOUR TORTILLAS.
More about El Cid - National Ave

