Fish and chips in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$16.00
More about Sutton's
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$16.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Traditional Fish N Chips Platter image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Fish N Chips Platter$13.99
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Bear & The Butcher image

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.00
Crispy Fried Cod with Fries and House Tartar
Fish & Chips$18.00
Crispy Fried Cod with Fries and House Tartar
More about Bear & The Butcher
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
More about Goodwood 103
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$16.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

