Fish and chips in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fish and chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Fish N Chips
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Traditional Fish N Chips Platter
|$13.99
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Crispy Fried Cod with Fries and House Tartar
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries