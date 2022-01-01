Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$6.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Bear & The Butcher image

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$18.00
Crispy Fried Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, House Tartar, American Cheese on Grilled Brioche
More about Bear & The Butcher
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

