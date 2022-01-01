Fish sandwiches in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Fish Sandwich
|$10.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy Fried Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, House Tartar, American Cheese on Grilled Brioche