Fish tacos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fish tacos

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Fish Taco Trio$11.99
Set of 3. Crispy fried cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos Dinner$14.95
Two flour tortillas filled with lightly breaded Swai fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Topped with Papi's creamy chipotle sauce, and served with two sides.
2 Fish Tacos a la carte$7.95
More about Papi's Palomar
Graze image

 

Graze

111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
FAM Fish Tacos$50.00
More about Graze
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$10.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

