Fish tacos in Lexington

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Crispy cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
|Fish Taco Trio
|$11.99
Set of 3. Crispy fried cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Fish Tacos Dinner
|$14.95
Two flour tortillas filled with lightly breaded Swai fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Topped with Papi's creamy chipotle sauce, and served with two sides.
|2 Fish Tacos a la carte
|$7.95