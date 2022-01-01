French toast in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|French toast
|$10.00
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$7.00
Cinnamon roll spiced french toast made bread pudding style topped with house made icing.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Classic French Toast
|$10.49
Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in
brandied egg batter with whipped
butter, maple syrup, powdered
sugar and cinnamon
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
|Side French Toast
|$3.99
More about Pearl's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|French Toast w. Lemon ricotta + blackberry
|$10.00
Brioche w. Whipped lemon ricotta, blackberry compote, and Vermont maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Side 2 French Toast S/P
|$7.99
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
|Side French Toast
|$3.99
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|French Toast Bagel*
|$1.75