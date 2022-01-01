Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve french toast

Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French toast$10.00
More about Zim's Cafe
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$7.00
Cinnamon roll spiced french toast made bread pudding style topped with house made icing.
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Classic French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$10.49
Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in
brandied egg batter with whipped
butter, maple syrup, powdered
sugar and cinnamon
Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
Side French Toast$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast w. Lemon ricotta + blackberry$10.00
Brioche w. Whipped lemon ricotta, blackberry compote, and Vermont maple syrup
More about Pearl's
Stuffed French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Side 2 French Toast S/P$7.99
Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
Side French Toast$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Bagel*$1.75
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Bagel*$1.75
More about Great Bagel & Bakery

