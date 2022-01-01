Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

