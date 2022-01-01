Fried chicken salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00