Fried chicken sandwiches in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Dr. P's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
house pickles, local lettuces, Creole aioli,
potato bun
