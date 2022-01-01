Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Sutton's
8c17a7b8-5f32-42ea-8a5e-ca63413ee083 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dr. P's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Breast of Kentucky Proud chicken, marinated in buttermilk and our secret spices then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried until crisp, with lettuce, tomato, special sauce, honey Dijonnaise on a brioche bun
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
house pickles, local lettuces, Creole aioli,
potato bun
More about Honeywood
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon & Jalapeño With House Made Pimento Cheese & Honey Mustard On Grilled Brioche By DV8 Kitchen
More about Bear & The Butcher

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Tomato Soup

Panna Cotta

Cinnamon Rolls

Salmon

Chicken Noodle Soup

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Prosciutto

Ravioli

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston