Fried pickles in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fried pickles
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|FRIED PICKLES
|$7.99
Sliced dills dusted in Weisenberger's seasoned cornmeal and fried, with our Smoked Tomato Ranch dressing for dipping
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Sliced pickles rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried, with our smoked tomato ranch dressing for dipping
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.