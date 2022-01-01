Fried pickles in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRIED PICKLES image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$7.99
Sliced dills dusted in Weisenberger's seasoned cornmeal and fried, with our Smoked Tomato Ranch dressing for dipping
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced pickles rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried, with our smoked tomato ranch dressing for dipping
Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced pickles rolled in seasoned Weisenberger flour and fried, with our smoked tomato ranch dressing for dipping
More about Zim's Cafe
Fried Pickles image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Bad Wolf Burgers image

 

Bad Wolf Burgers

350 Foreman Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$3.99
More about Bad Wolf Burgers
Fried Pickles image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters

