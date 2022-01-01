Fritters in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve fritters
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|ARTICHOKE FRITTERS
|$7.99
Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese and fried crisp. Five to a serving with Lisa’s remoulade
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Artichoke Fritters
|$7.99
Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese, fried crisp. Five to an order with Lisa’s remoulade
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Cod Fritters
|$8.00
A mixture of fresh Atlantic cod, roasted peppers, green onions, and cilantro! Perfect for sharing!! Served with remoulade