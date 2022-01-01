Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve fritters

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
ARTICHOKE FRITTERS$7.99
Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese and fried crisp. Five to a serving with Lisa’s remoulade
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Fritter Sandwich$10.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Artichoke Fritters$7.99
Crushed artichoke hearts bound with Parmesan cheese, fried crisp. Five to an order with Lisa’s remoulade
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cod Fritters$8.00
A mixture of fresh Atlantic cod, roasted peppers, green onions, and cilantro! Perfect for sharing!! Served with remoulade
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Creole Cafè image

 

Creole Cafè

833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cornbread Fritter$2.99
2 Creole Boiled Corn on cob
More about Creole Cafè

