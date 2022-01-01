Grilled chicken in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|GRILLED CHICKEN
|$9.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
