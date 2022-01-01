Grilled chicken in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN$9.99
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano & Grilled Chicken.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of grilled chicken$8.00
More about Papi's Palomar
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

